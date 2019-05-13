Jurgen Klopp is confident Liverpool will again challenge Manchester City for the Premier League next season after just missing out on a first title in 29 years.

‘We will come again’ – Klopp issues warning to Manchester City for next season

A 2-0 win over Wolves courtesy of two goals from Sadio Mane was ultimately not enough as City’s 4-1 win at Brighton ensured Pep Guardiola’s side finished just ahead of the Reds by a point.

While Klopp said he cannot promise the competition will be as intense and relentless as this season, he is looking forward to another battle with City.

“As long as City are around with the quality they have and the financial power and all that stuff, it’s not that any other team will pass them easily. That’s clear,” he said.

“As long as this is the case we need to be very close to perfection to win the Premier League.

“I don’t say we will have 97 points next year or whatever, maybe that’s not needed, I don’t know. We will come again.

"We used the base from last year but made a big step, unbelievable, and there’s still a bit to come."



“We made unbelievably big steps and I really expect more to come, that’s the truth.

“There’s a lot to come, a lot of years, it’s all about you and what you do with it, and that’s what we do with it.

“People will tell us it’s 30 years or whatever (since Liverpool won the league) but other clubs have bigger problems, to be honest.

Klopp consoles Mohamed Salah after Liverpool miss out on the Premier League title. (Peter Byrne/PA)

“This team tried it the first time, and I really think they did it quite impressively for a first time.

“This team is not a finished article. We will go again, 100 per cent.”

Liverpool finished with the third-highest points tally in top-flight history with 97, bettered only by City’s 98 this season and 100 in the previous campaign.

They also lost just one league match – crucially at City in January – had two of the Premier League’s three joint-top scorers in Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, while goalkeeper Alisson Becker claimed the Golden Glove for 21 clean sheets, one better than City counterpart Ederson.

Still that was not enough to get them over the line but Klopp is hugely encouraged by what he has seen.

“It was an unbelievable season. I can read all the stats, I can read all the numbers, it’s just really exceptional,” added the Reds boss.

“My thing is if you would get an award for the biggest development jump I can remember, then the boys would get that.

“We used the base from last year, but we have made a big step. Unbelievable – and there is more to come.

“If we are ready to make the next step, we will make the next step. That’s the plan from tomorrow on.”

Klopp will now turn his attention to the Champions League final against Tottenham on June 1.

“To be on this road and also qualify for the Champions League final, it’s pretty special,” he added.

“This team is one of the best to have ever played for Liverpool 100 per cent.”

