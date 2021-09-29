‘We will carry on and turn it around’ – Mick McCarthy knows why he is getting booed at Cardiff City

Under-pressure Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy says he has no issue with fans who booed him and his team after they suffered a sixth loss in seven games.

And the former Ireland boss says his experience in the game will help him bring City out of their worrying slump.

West Brom won 4-0 away to McCarthy's side on Tuesday night, City's fourth successive defeat as supporters turned on their team after the game.

"People singing that at me... the away fans, that doesn't bother me one bit, when the home fans start doing it, that's a different ball game altogether. I can't say we don't deserve it at the minute, them jeering us, because we've not played well enough," McCarthy said.

"I fully understand them. I have no complaints about the fans at all. They come here to support us and watch us and expect better performances. I share their frustration as well.

"I can't complain about [the boos] because of the results we've had and the last two performances. So I'm not going to say it's wrong or unfair because it's not. But I get up and go to work and work as hard as I can to put it right. It's what I do and it's what I've always done, it's all I've known," he added.

"If experience and all the games I've had doesn't give me something now, at this time, then I would be struggling. But we will carry on and keep coming in to try and turn it around. I want to turn it around and make sure we do better."