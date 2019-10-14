'We want to keep the run going' - Irish U21 star Gavin Kilkenny wary of Iceland

Stephen Kenny's side secured an impressive point against Italy at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night and currently top of the group going into their fifth group tie in Reykjavik as they look to go five games unbeaten in the campaign.



Kilkenny, who made his U-21 debut in the 1-0 win over Armenia in September, believes the squad can continue their unbeaten run in Reykjavik tomorrow.



"It's going to be a difficult match, they're very physical but it is a great opportunity for us and we want to keep the run going," Kilkenny said.



"We've built up a lot of momentum during the campaign and the lads really look forward to every match. It's a great group to be a part of and I'm loving every minute of it.



"It's a really close group and I only just came into the squad in September and it's been great. Ireland U-21 midfielder Gavin Kilkenny is loving every moment of the European qualification campaign ahead of the qualifier against Iceland. As we thought we should have won against Italy on Thursday."



The 19-year old made his competitive debut for Bournemouth in the EFL Cup this season against Burton Albion, and also played in the 3-1 win over Sweden last month.



It has been an impressive year for the former St Kevin's Boys midfielder and Kilkenny admitted he has 'grown up a bit' in the last 12 months.



"I wanted to grow up really. I'm 19 now and I wanted to start making an impact on men's football really so I knew I had to grow up a bit," continued the Dublin-man.



"It's great really as the club have really backed me and given me the opportunity to impress in pre-season and in the cup as well.



"I've made a lot of progress but I've not changed too much of what I do anyways. I'm just really enjoying my football at the moment and being part of this squad."

