'We started too late' - Solskjaer bemoans Manchester United's slow start in Champions League exit

Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League after falling just short of a remarkable European comeback at RB Leipzig as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side lost 3-2 in Germany.

Having started Group H with a win at last season's runners-up Paris St Germain and a five-star display at home to Tuesday's opponents, the Red Devils undid that fine work and have now dropped into the Europa League.

United had only required a point from their final two matches to reach the knockout phase, yet last week's loss to PSG was compounded by a heartbreaking defeat at Leipzig as poor defending proved too much to overturn in a grandstand finish.

Angelino, on loan from Manchester City, got Julian Nagelsmann's men off to a dream start by lashing home inside two minutes, with Amadou Haidara adding a second soon after.

United could easily have fallen further behind before substitute Justin Kluivert took advantage of hesitant defending to put Leipzig three goals ahead moments after a Bruno Fernandes free-kick hit the bar in the second half.

It proved a hole too big for Solskjaer's comeback kings to dig themselves out of, despite Fernandes scoring from the spot and substitute Paul Pogba heading in off the back of Harry Maguire in the final 10 minutes.

United manager Solskjaer admitted his side were too slow out of the blocks once again, as he had few excuses.

"We started too late," he admitted. "Great spirit and come back again. It's different to the Premier League, you can't give a team a three-goal lead and expect to come back. We were unlucky towards the end and you almost thought it was in at the last minute there.

"Of course you can't say we were good enough, we weren't. In a difficult group of course, the big defeat for us was the one away to Istanbul - that's where we lost the points we should have had.

"Today we were close but we knew we had to defend crosses and balls into the box and we just couldn't clear them.

"As a footballer you can't feel sorry for yourself. You feel sorry for a few minutes tonight and then we focus on a massive game on Saturday (against Manchester City)."

United captain Harry Maguire bemoaned another slow start from United, as he suggested they let themselves down in Germany.

"We started the game too slow. It wasn't good enough," he accepted. "The first 20 minutes we weren't at it. They put two balls in the box and we failed to deal with them.

"We have to look at ourselves, we gave ourselves too much to do. You've seen how close we came at the end but we started too slow and we can't keep falling behind.

"We said on Saturday at half-time, 2-0 down, the next goal is crucial and we said it again tonight. They made it 3-0 and the task becomes even bigger. The third goal proved to be the crucial one but even three down we came close at the end.

"I don't want to look at excuses. We have to go out and be aggressive, win balls. That's the basics. If you can't defend crosses you're going to lose games. I don't want to look at shape - it's not an excuse.

"It's a tough group but we felt we should get through. That's the standards of this club. I'm gutted for everyone, we worked so hard to reach this competition. No matter what group we got it would be tough. We have to do more."

