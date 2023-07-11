‘We showed them too much respect’ – Stephen Bradley reacts to Shamrock Rovers’ European defeat

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley insists that his side can turn around a 1-0 deficit from their Champions League battle with Icelandic side Breidablik next week and stay in the competition.

Rovers had the backing of the vast majority of the 7,216 attendance, just 65 fans supporting away side Breidablik, and they did have chances in the first half before defender Damir Muminovic fired home the only goal of the game from a free kick on 39 minutes.

With more zest in their attack when sub Graham Burke made an impact off the bench, Rovers had further opportunities in the second half, Sean Kavanagh and Johnny Kenny going close while Burke also forced a save from the Breidablik keeper.

Both teams had appeals for a penalty waved away by the Cypriot referee as VAR - in place for the first time for a club game staged in Ireland - was not called for.

But Breidablik, with 10 senior internationals in their starting XI, were comfortable for long spells and will expect to avoid defeat in the second leg and advance to a meeting with FC Copenhagen in the second round, though Bradley saw enough in the second half to give him some hope.

"In the first half we showed them too much respect, we didn't play with enough intensity and they hurt us. The second half was more like us and we caused them more problems, we have to bring that second half to the second leg and we can win the game," Bradley told RTÉ.

"If we bring that second half display, we will be okay, if we play at that level there's no doubt in my mind we can win the game and go through."

Defender Dan Cleary added: "We are disappointed with the result but we are looking to next week and we can take the positives from this game.

"We had chances and it's a different game if we take one of them. We have to take confidence from the performance, it's only half time in the tie, we will look to next week and review what we did well. The second half was much better than the first from us and we can be confident going into next week.”