League One side Lincoln City believe they have pulled off a "coup" by signing Ireland U21 cap Zak Elbouzedi from Waterford FC.

'We see this as a little bit of a coup' - League One side Lincoln City sign Ireland U-21 star Elbouzedi

The former Malahide United player had impressed at the RSC in his debut season in the league and his form earned him promotion to Stephen Kenny's U-21 squad. A number of Premier Division clubs were keen to sign the midfielder but Lincoln have won the race and Elbouzedi will be eligible to play in the new year.

"He’s a very exciting young player, he’s had a good year in terms of the stuff he’s been doing for Ireland Under-21," manager Michael Appleton said.

"He’s gone under the radar a little playing for Waterford in the Irish League. We see this as a little bit of a coup for the football club, there’s been a few clubs showing a lot of interest in him."

Elbouzedi said: "I’m delighted. I came over two weeks ago and really liked the place. I spoke to the manager, and there’s a really good vision for the club."

