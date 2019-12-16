'We see this as a little bit of a coup' - League One side Lincoln City sign Ireland U-21 star Elbouzedi
League One side Lincoln City believe they have pulled off a "coup" by signing Ireland U21 cap Zak Elbouzedi from Waterford FC.
The former Malahide United player had impressed at the RSC in his debut season in the league and his form earned him promotion to Stephen Kenny's U-21 squad. A number of Premier Division clubs were keen to sign the midfielder but Lincoln have won the race and Elbouzedi will be eligible to play in the new year.
"He’s a very exciting young player, he’s had a good year in terms of the stuff he’s been doing for Ireland Under-21," manager Michael Appleton said.
"He’s gone under the radar a little playing for Waterford in the Irish League. We see this as a little bit of a coup for the football club, there’s been a few clubs showing a lot of interest in him."
Elbouzedi said: "I’m delighted. I came over two weeks ago and really liked the place. I spoke to the manager, and there’s a really good vision for the club."
