'We presented Government with a credible business plan' - FAI hit out at Shane Ross after €18m bailout request revealed

The FAI Board have reacted with "deep disappointment" to Minister for Sport, Shane Ross' decision to break what they say was a "confidence" in relation to what they had called a "constructive" meeting on Monday at today's Oireachtas Committee.

Asked how much the association had looked for on Monday, Minister Ross replied that the figure was "€18m as a possibility or a guarantee of that" and that 'it was shocking". Ross later stated that the document presented had been marked confidential but that "it wasn't a credible document, it was not something we could consider seriously".

The FAI have responded with a statement to the media on Wednesday night in which they claim that the minister's comments will make securing the future of the association and the safeguarding of jobs "all the more difficult".

FAI Executive Lead Paul Cooke said: "A number of points were raised today, some of which we addressed in confidence at Monday night's meeting in Leinster House when we presented Government with a credible business plan produced in partnership with Grant Thornton. We outlined the current serious financial situation at the Association and how government involvement could help secure a refinancing package.

"The Board, management and staff at the FAI are working hard to avoid an insolvency process. We know better than anyone the consequences that would have on our international teams, the League of Ireland and the hundreds of thousands who play football up and down the country every weekend. The Board wants to do what is best for all those stakeholders and for our staff.

"We made it clear to Government on Monday that the Board is frustrated at the delay in the appointment of an Independent Chairperson and three Independent Directors. Like the Government, the Association wants to see these appointments made immediately.

"The process to appoint Independent Directors commenced at the earliest possible date following the adoption of the Governance Review Group report but we still don't know the identity of the nominees for these positions.

"Until the refinancing package is signed-off, it is unlikely that Independent Directors will be available for appointment. What was said in the Oireachtas today will not help the recruitment process for those Independent Directors.

"The purpose of the meeting with Government on Monday was to expedite the completion of the refinancing deal, thus allowing the nominated Independent Directors to complete their own due diligence and take up their roles. That remains the priority of the Board."

Online Editors