‘We need to grow up and forget the past’ – FAI chairman Roy Barrett

In their attempt to write a new story, the FAI have become fond of the slogan #WeAreOne, a line peppered across the 2022-2025 strategy that was released on Monday night.

The irony of that is that, at an executive level, so much of the messaging from the hierarchy is about asserting that the FAI are not about just one person when it comes to the decision-making process.

John Delaney’s name is never mentioned, yet the legacy lingers beyond the financial ramifications.

Both the new CEO Jonathan Hill and chair of the board Roy Barrett effectively made that point yesterday towards the end of an hour-long press conference in Abbotstown which attempted to fill some of the gaps from the PR blitz around the Euro 2028 bid and the four-year blueprint.

“We have moved away from the scenario where one individual can take all the decisions in relation to the running of this Football Association and we all saw what happened when we allowed that to happen,” said Hill.

“I am fully comfortable in having good people on my senior leadership team who are empowered to take decisions in their own areas of expertise.”

This was in the context of board debate around Stephen Kenny’s future yet it could equally have applied to a number of other talking points around a briefing that was reasonably constructive and might have functioned better immediately off the back of the YouTube gig – timing didn’t allow it.

Hill now finds himself in the spotlight on account of his decision not to relocate to Ireland full-time – his family remain in England for personal reasons and he will commute back and forth with the backing of Barrett and the board.

However, it was actually Barrett who delivered the strongest quote in the context of how this Association will be judged going forward as an indirect response to criticisms over the past 72 hours.

“At this point, we need to stop looking back at the past and making excuses for it,” he said, touching on the general area of how the organisation is perceived with the absence of a sponsor for a men’s senior team and a cool response to the Euro 2028 bid two areas which drew references to an old regime in different ways.

“I don’t want to be sitting here in a year’s time saying well actually we have a trust issue because of what happened years ago. That now stops.

“The strategy document and the thought that went into it, and discussion with all parts of the game is part of recognising, OK, whatever happened then, we’ve got to look forward productively. We need to grow up. There’s no more excuses, okay?

“We’ve tried to reform the organisation as much as we can so that it’s investable and people can trust in it and I think we’ve got to that point.”

The proof will be in the pudding.

Barrett and Hill acknowledged that their strategy plan was ‘ambitious’ and accepted feedback around parts where aims are unrealistic in the time-frame.

Their defence is that they need something to work towards, although there are sectors of the game – the professional players’ union for starters – who feel they weren’t properly consulted.

It is abundantly clear, though, that under a variety of headings, the top brass feel the value of this plan will be that it shows Government they have direction. Whether it’s on stadium development, academy facilities or the heavy lifting for a Euros bid, it’s obvious the public purse is the missing link even if they can’t publicly state they are sure of the backing.

“I absolutely understand fans of the League of Ireland are frustrated by years of underinvestment into facilities for example and they want to ensure that we are committed to find solutions to this and we are,” said Hill.

“Do we have a plan that we can put in front of the Government, for example, as a potential stakeholder to support us in realising that tomorrow? No, we don’t.

“Do we have a plan and a vision that we will put in front of the Government across 2022? Yes, because that is what we have said in the strategy.”

These are the words that will be read back to Hill if this vision doesn’t materialise and it extends to a myriad of issues.

He gave the impression he is leaning towards a local appointment to replace Ruud Dokter in the renamed Director of Football position, although it was confirmed there are good overseas candidates in the mix.

It’s a vital call which is far, far more important than tournament bids.

In saying that, there was a clear attempt to stress that the Euro 2028 tilt will not deflect from other ambitions and could aid the coffers.

Barrett asserted that the FAI’s financial input into the bid was manageable, yet there was no intention to disclose specifics. They may have to revisit that in the trust-building department. “I’m not sure we will be telling the public every item or expenditure within the organisation,” he said.

Given the importance of state funding in the road ahead, this point could reasonably be picked apart. It’s understandable the FAI want to move beyond their darkest days. What they must do now is prove they are capable of delivering brighter ones.