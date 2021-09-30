'We made it harder than we needed to' - Hat-trick hero Kane comes to Spurs' rescue in Europa Conference

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scores their fifth goal and his hat-trick in the Europa Conference League Group G win over Mura at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

It said much about Tottenham's current plight that they needed to call on Harry Kane from the bench to see off a team ranked 337 in Europe by UEFA, but the Spurs talisman delivered as his hat-trick secured a 5-1 win against Mura in the Europa Conference League.

After a disastrous performance in last Sunday's north London derby defeat to Arsenal, Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo needed a big win to boost confidence as speculation is already mounting over his position just a few weeks into his reign as Tottenham manager.

Goals from Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso in the opening eight minutes put Spurs in charge and, after Ziga Kous scored the goal of his life for the Slovenian minnows after half-time, Kane came on to finish the job in the final 30 minutes.

It was the England captain's 13th hat-trick for Spurs, as he edges closer to the late Jimmy Greaves’ record of 266 goals, with Kane now on 227 goals for the club.

"We started the game really well, went two ahead, but we lost our way a little bit. They scored a great goal," said Kane.

"We made it harder than we needed to. It was nice to come off the bench and score a few goals."

When asked whether he had discussed his second half introduction with the Spurs manager he added: "We hadn't spoken about it. It was all depending on how the game was going.

"The momentum shifted in their favour. It was about coming on and doing a job for the team.

"Us as players and staff need to stick together and work hard. Our recent form has not been great but we need to try to turn it around next game.

"Every striker wants to score goals. I probably wasn't expecting to come on today but it's nice to get the minutes. Whenever you see the ball hit the back of the net it's a good feeling. Hopefully we can take it into the weekend."

Tottenham made nine changes from the side who were embarrassingly beaten in Sunday’s north London derby, but even with a second-string side out this was still a mismatch against a team formed just 12 years ago.

Now Spurs and their manager face a huge game at home to in-form Aston Villa on Sunday, with a win needed ahead of the upcoming international break.