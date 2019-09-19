'We made it hard for ourselves' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Manchester United's Europa League win

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his youthful side were not at their best as they staggered to a 1-0 win against FC Astana in their opening Europa League match at Old Trafford.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his youthful side were not at their best as they staggered to a 1-0 win against FC Astana in their opening Europa League match at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer named a side that included back-up performers Sergio Romero, Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones and Fred, while also giving a first team chance for highly rated youngsters, Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes Mason Greenwood.

Amid an unconvincing United display, it was Greenwood who produced the biggest cheer of the night as he fired home the 73rd minute winner, much to Solskjaer's relief.

"We made it hard for ourselves," the United boss told BT Sport. "Games like these, you want to make sure you win the game in the first 20 minutes and you can enjoy it. You could see some of our lads needed games but it's pleasing we got the three points.

"We always know that in and around the box Mason is one of the best finishers we have got. I'm sure he will go home and be happy with that one. We think today was a great opportunity for them (his young stars).

"With Mason, get him inside the box and you know something's gonna happen. He can go inside, he can go outside. Great finish through the legs of the 'keeper, most of the time that's quite open.

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood in action with Astana's Ivan Maevski during the Europa League Group L clash at Old Trafford. Photo: Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

"He's for sure very natural for him to play football, natural for him to score goals, to be in and around the box, he knows how to hit the ball, Maybe hit it too hard first-half and maybe he should have curled it a little bit more, but he shows glimpses of what he can become.

"He's gonna be important for us this season and he's not played a lot so far but he'll get his minutes and he'll grow and develop.

"We're always in talks with the boys, how we see their future, and Mason's obviously one we want to keep with us. He's the same, he doesn't change his demeanour if he scores or misses. He's a delightful young boy to work with."

"He's learning every single day in training, he's training with better players than he's ever done and the more match time he gets the better tempo and today was a good introduction for him."

The average age of United's starting line-up against Astana was 24 years and 145 days, their youngest in a European game since December 2012 (24y 54d v CFR Cluj), with Solskjaer insisting his young stars are ready to step onto the first team stage.

"We wouldn't throw them in if they weren't ready," he added. "Some of them won't play against West Ham (on Sunday) but will play against Rochdale midweek (in the Carabao Cup).

"If you want to make it as a Man Utd player you need to handle the fans. Mason won the game for us. Angel Gomes did well and Tahith Chong showed glimpses. Two clean sheets so now we're looking forward to Sunday.

"The first four or fives weeks it's just one game a week so you don't really get to utilise everyone.

United midfielder Nemanja Matic admitted it had been a tough night for the Premier League giants against their Kazakhstani opponents, as he suggested the young players in Solskjaer's line-up will benefit from the experience of playing in the Europa League.

"It was a hard game," he stated. "First half we tried to open the game and score a fast goal but they had a solid defence.

"Second half, when you don't score it is more difficult, but we managed it and it is important to start with three points.

"It is good for the young players to have the opportunity to play these games. They have to use that, work hard and get more chances.

"It is great the club gives them the chance. I am happy for them. They are young and want to prove they deserve to wear the shirt. They are the future of the club."

Online Editors