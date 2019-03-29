Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland midfielder Jason McAteer has appealed for football fans to abandon their traditional rivalries and flock to the Aviva Stadium to support a match that will raise money for Reds fan Sean Cox on April 12th.

Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland midfielder Jason McAteer has appealed for football fans to abandon their traditional rivalries and flock to the Aviva Stadium to support a match that will raise money for Reds fan Sean Cox on April 12th.

'We have to come together' - Jason McAteer appeals to football fans to support Sean Cox game in Dublin

A Liverpool Legends side will take on a Republic of Ireland’s XI, with John Aldridge, Robbie Keane and McAteer among those set to play for both sides on what will be a special night of football in Dublin.

The football world was horrified after Irish fan Cox was the victim of an unprovoked attack from Roma fans ahead of last season's Champions League final at Anfield, resulting in life-changing injuries.

Over €1million has been raised to help support the Cox family with their ongoing medical costs, with McAteer in Dublin to boost ticket sales for the game that will see a host of Liverpool legends take to the field under the management of Anfield icon Kenny Dalglish.

Jerzy Dudek, Glen Johnson, Patrik Berger, Steve McManaman, Vladimir Smicer, Salif Diao, Robbie Fowler, John Aldridge, Ian Rush and Djibril Cisse are among the Liverpool legends taking part in the match, with McAteer urging fans of all clubs to unite for a common cause in Dublin next month.

"We have all been touched by what happened to Sean Cox last year and even if football is still quite a tribal game, there is a time when you have to stand together and this is one of them," McAteer told Independent.ie

"It was so senseless what happened to Sean last year. It should never have happened. I go to Anfield with my little boy sometimes and we have walked out of that pub where the incident happens and it shocked all of us.

"That is why we have seen the football family rallying around in such great fashion. Liverpool fans have a great history of coming out to support their own and the Irish people are the same, but this is a moment for all football fans to stand up and back a wonderful cause.

"I'm looking forward to playing at the Aviva Stadium and it would be great to see the stadium packed out for a game that will be a wonderful celebration of what is good about our game.

"What happened to Sean was such a terrible tragedy, so we have to come together to try and help in any way we can and the support we have seen from all football fans over the last year has shown that this game is special when everyone is united."

An Ireland Legends XI will take on their Liverpool counterparts on Friday, April 12, at the Aviva Stadium with all proceeds going towards the fund. Click on this link for tickets.

Online Editors