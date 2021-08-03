Bohemians' two-goal hero Ali Coote is embraced by manager Keith Long after being substituted in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg win over PAOK at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Keith Long has challenged his Bohemians side to complete their European dream in Greece next week and deliver a "gigantic" performance to cap off a remarkable and history-making 2-1 win at home to PAOK at Lansdowne Road in the Europa Conference League.

A goal in each half from Ali Coote had Bohs 2-0 in front after 52 minutes and while PAOK regrouped to score 13 minutes from time, a headed goal from Portugal international Nelson Oliveira, Bohs entered the record books with a fourth successive win in Europe, the first time any Irish club has won four in a row in Europe.

Success for Bohs against PAOK would put them into the play-off round, one step away from the riches of the group stage, and while Long accepts that it's only half time in the tie, he feels his side can build on the heroics of the win at home to PAOK.

"Previously Dundalk set the tone for teams in Europe, how brave they have been and we have to be brave in the second leg, trust the quality we have in the group and trust our way of playing," Long said after the win.

The Aviva Stadium has erupted, @bfcdublin lead PAOK!



Georgie Kelly turned provider for Ali Coote, who swept the ball home from close range - what a start for Keith Long's side!



23' @bfcdublin 1-0 PAOK



Sign up 📺 | https://t.co/sVFqVgEguX#LOITV | #LOI pic.twitter.com/7tVEHrPaGf — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) August 3, 2021

"But the boys are not fazed, there are no limits on this team and nights like this raise the bar again. Now we have to dig deep and deliver a massive performance in the second leg.

"We don't want to put limits on the team, we want to try and play in a way true to ourselves. We have to go with no fear."

Unbelievable! Ali Coote has scored again for @bfcdublin against PAOK 🤯



The Scottish winger let fly from long range and his stinging drive was just too hot to handle!



52' @bfcdublin 2-0 PAOK



Sign up 📺 | https://t.co/sVFqVgEguX#LOITV | #LOI pic.twitter.com/OyomxtCQxN — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) August 3, 2021

Meanwhile, PAOK manager Razvan Lucescu has vowed that his side will overcome their shock loss and advance to the play-off round of the competition.

And the Greek side's boss claimed that the 2-1 victory for Bohs was not a case Bohs winning but his own side losing, though the Romanian native is bound to come under pressure after his €65million-rated squad, which had 10 internationals in their starting XI with four more called off the bench lost to Bohs.

That was a record-breaking fourth successive European win for Bohs, the first time any Irish club has won four-in-a-row in Europe.

"The result was totally unfair, the biggest opportunities from beginning to end were from us," Lucescu said after the 2-1 loss, Ali Coote with both goals for Bohs.

Ali Coote of Bohemians in action against Jasmin Kurtic and Diego Biseswar of PAOK during the Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Ali Coote of Bohemians in action against Jasmin Kurtic and Diego Biseswar of PAOK during the Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

"I told the players immediately after the game that I don't care how they did this week, we will have 'blood in our eyes' and will get qualification, this is the result, the difference between the two teams.

"I was a bit disappointed, we started very well and we didn't have the patience to build up, we lost confidence as a team but it's normal as it's our first official game, against a team at home but at the same time, I can't say the game was not won by our opponent, it was lost by us, the goals could have been avoided.

"The game was controlled by us, we started well, with confidence, tried to upset the balance of the opponents but we have to score from our chances. And in one moment we lost a bit of patience.

"We lost confidence after making mistakes in the first half and we could have scored more goals in the second half. I know where and how we are," he said, aware of criticism back home in Greece after the result.

PAOK manager Răzvan Lucescu gestures during the Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg defeat to Bohemians. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

PAOK manager Răzvan Lucescu gestures during the Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg defeat to Bohemians. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

"The criticisms and the feelings are exaggerated. It might be one moment in the game where we lost confidence, we are at the beginning of our season and our opponents have more physical shape but in the second half we regained our confidence and played in every situation, feeling that in any moment we could score."