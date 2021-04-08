‘We have the quality to reach the World Cup’ – Grace Moloney believes Ireland set to leave Euro heartache behind

Ireland goalkeeper Grace Moloney says the team that will attempt to qualify for the 2023 World Cup is the strongest in her time as a senior international.

Vera Pauw’s side host Denmark in a Tallaght Stadium friendly this evening as they attempt to put the disappointment of missing out on the European Championships behind them. The focus is now on building towards the beginning of World Cup qualifiers later this year and Moloney (28) feels this group might just be peaking at the right time.

“This group of players we’ve got now is probably the strongest group that I’ve been in going into a campaign,” she said.

“I think there is real quality within the group and I genuinely believe we can get there, regardless of who is in our group. This team is really together and we’ll push each other over the line.”

Pauw’s side face the 14th-ranked Danes this evening before a Sunday friendly against Belgium.

Meanwhile, the FAI yesterday formally told UEFA that they are not in a position to confirm that supporters will be able to attend European Championships games in Dublin this summer.

This followed discussions with government ahead of a UEFA deadline and the ball is now in the court of European football’s governing body who want stadiums filled to at least 25pc capacity.

It’s anticipated that Dublin will lose its status as a co-host as the other 11 cities have given a positive response on the spectator front – although they are all effectively vulnerable to a deterioration in the Covid picture.

