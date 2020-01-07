Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defended his team selection on a night when his side lacked leaders and they were beaten 3-1 by Manchester City in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at Old Trafford.

'We have the players' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends his team selection as Manchester City win at Old Trafford

A young United side were ripped apart by City as the visitors stormed into a 3-0 first half lead with goals from Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and an Andreas Pereira own goal, with Solskjaer's decision to leave experienced performers Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic on the bench backfiring.

United then got a grip of the game as Matic made an impact as a second half substitute, but he insisted he had not picked the wrong team against a powerful City line-up.

"It was a decision late on on who was fit, it was no excuse," stated Solskjaer. "We have the players we have. We put a team out believing we could get a result.

"From their first goal and especially the second we struggled to get to grips with them. A good reaction second half, but first half until they scored it is was back and forth. We didn't cope with the setback well enough.

"We didn't deal with their system well enough, we know they can play that way. They played that way last season and beat Chelsea 5-0.

"First goal there is nothing we can do, second is sloppy and the third we just didn't recover.

"With Matic and his experience (coming on in the second half) he had more presence. It was more about wanting the ball and believing, passing the ball. Someone needed to take responsibility.

"We've shown before we have been down from a home tie and turned it around. PSG is the latest example and we have to believe that we can put on a performance."

City manager Pep Guardiola insisted he was not disappointed by his side's failure to hammer home their advantage in the second half, as he insisted he was content to take a two-goal lead into the second leg at the Etihad Stadium,

"We play United, what do you expect, a 7-0 win? In general, it was an incredible performance at Old Trafford," stated Guardiola.

"It is not over. We have one more game and we'll see what happens. Of course Manchester United can come back. Last year here they lost to PSG and they qualify (in the Champions League). They have the United shirt which stands for history and pride.

"The first minutes were tight but then we had an outstanding goal and we played really good. In the second half they changed their shape and we struggled a little bit to keep the ball.

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez in action with Manchester United's Brandon Williams. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

"It's not over because it is United, they are able to score goals but hopefully we can reach the final again.

"It was a fantastic performance in the first half and we had to make some improvements after we lost to City last month.

"It is hard to control Rashford because he is so fast so we are comfortable with the ball so we played many passes. Bernardo (Silva) always plays good he is a fantastic footballer. The last game we could not control when we lost the ball and tonight we did it better.

"We lost the ball in a position which is so dangerous (for the United goal). We cannot forget which team we play. Tonight we can be more than satisfied to come here to Old Trafford and win."

