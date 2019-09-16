Sadio Mane has insisted his feud with Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah has been resolved, after suggesting the duo were ‘good friends’ once again.

'We have reconciled and become the good friends we were before' - Sadio Mane ends Mo Salah row

Mane vented his frustration as Salah failed to pass to him during Liverpool’s game at Burnley last month, with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp keen to play down the incident when pressed by reporters after the game.

Now Mane has confirmed that he has cleared the air with the player he jointly shared the Premier League golden boot with last season, as he offered up these comments to French channel Canal+.

"With Salah? It's forgotten," stated Mane. "These are things that happen in football. Sometimes you have to say things face to face.

"Sometimes it happens that I am not given the pass, but we have reconciled and become the good friends we were before."

Liverpool goal scoring great John Aldridge is among those who suggested the rivalry between Mane and Salah could be healthy as the pair chase goals, with Jamie Carragher echoing those sentiments.

"There were even times last season that I was frustrated with Salah because if he hasn't scored in the first hour, it's like he's looking at the clock thinking he’s only got half an hour and he has to score," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"What we should mention is that out of the front three, it is Salah who gets the most assists. Against Burnley, it was his 100th goal involvement in terms of goals and assists since he's come to Liverpool in something like 110 games, which is unbelievable.

"He is virtually creating or assisting a goal every game he played, but there are times when he should make that pass or show that bit of composure. Now and again, it is a good thing to pass to your team-mates."

Mane scored twice and Salah also got on the scoresheet as Liverpool recorded a 3-1 win against Newcastle on Saturday, as they opened up a five point lead at the top of the Premier League table following Manchester City’s shock defeat at Norwich.

