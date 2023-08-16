We don't have a problem with the goalkeeper – Southampton boss backs Gavin Bazunu after last season’s turmoil

Southampton manager Russell Martin has publicly backed Ireland’s Gavin Bazunu and reckons last season’s Premier League struggles will stand to the goalkeeper in the long run.

In the 21-year-old’s first top-flight campaign, the Saints finished rock-bottom last season as Bazunu conceded 56 goals in 32 appearances before being dropped for Alex McCarthy for the final six games of the doomed campaign.

Amid a turbulent season, which saw the Dubliner play under three different managers, Bazunu faced criticism as the Saints struggled with former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher saying last May that "a big problem for them has been the goalkeeper they bought from Manchester City still finding his way in the game".

But since Russell Martin took the St Mary’s hot seat last month, the Scot has restored Bazunu into the starting 11 and insists the club do not have an issue in that position.

“We don't have a problem with the goalkeeper, in my opinion. We have a full international. He will take unbelievable learning from last season playing in the team that finished bottom of the Premier League,” said Martin, speaking at a fans’ forum event at the club’s stadium last night.

“That's not easy for a goalkeeper and it's definitely not easy for a young goalkeeper. Alex McCarthy is a really experienced number two, Joe Lumley is a really experienced number three. We have real strength in that department.”

“I've been made aware of this narrative around Gav. Last season has happened, you can't impact that. What he can impact is that he’ll be one of the best goalkeepers in the division. For how we want to play, if I was going to look at a goalkeeper, I'd want to go and sign Gavin Bazunu.

“His mentality and how he's been, how he's trained and how he plays. On Saturday, he couldn’t do anything. Like I said after the game (4-4 draw v Norwich last Saturday), he doesn't deserve to concede four goals. It’s not his problem at all. It’s the guys in front of him and we will learn from that.”

Martin added that he believes the former Shamrock Rovers player will be a "brilliant" goalkeeper and will be a valuable asset to the club as they seek a straight return to the top flight.

“I can only speak from my short time here, but Gavin is going to be a brilliant goalkeeper. He is going to be a huge asset in this club on the pitch, financially, whatever you want to call it.

“As long as he maintains the standards he's had in the last six weeks, we'll be more than fine. He has really capable people pushing him every day in training to make sure we bring the best out of him.

“He’s had a really difficult time, but he will be so much better for last season. It’s our job to get that out of him.”

After the opening day 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday was followed by a dramatic 4-4 draw at home to Norwich City, 16-cap Bazunu is next in action away to Plymouth Argyle this Saturday, with Ireland boss Stephen Kenny hoping his number one stays fit ahead of next month’s Euro 2024 qualifying double-header against France and the Netherlands.