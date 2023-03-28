‘We didn’t want to go out timidly, we wanted to go down swinging’ – Conor McManus on latest Monaghan escape to victory

Conor McManus insists that the real benefits of Monaghan’s latest last-day survival act will be felt next January, rather than next month against Tyrone.

Monaghan will compete in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League for a tenth consecutive season in 2023, thanks to Sunday’s thrilling six-point victory in Mayo coupled with Armagh’s simultaneous loss in Tyrone.

McManus inspired from the front, scoring 1-6 in what was a first league start of the season.

“We just knew that Tyrone were ahead at half-time and that’s all we knew,” the three-time All Star declared.

“Listen, we came down here to win. We couldn’t control what was going on elsewhere, but if we were going to be going out of Division 1, we didn’t want to go out timidly and tamely – we wanted to go down swinging. And we got the result and that’s all we could do, take care of our own business.”

He accepted that top-flight survival will give Monaghan “a wee bit of momentum” going into their Ulster SFC quarter-final against Tyrone on April 16 – but not a lot else.

“At the end of the day, if we’d won or lost (against Mayo), we still have to go to Omagh in three weeks’ time and try and get a win. So, it really doesn’t mean a whole pile,” he ventured.

“What it does mean is we’re starting in Division 1 next year and that’s ultimately where Monaghan needs to be and wants to be.”

McManus quipped that he felt “every bit” of his 35 years after Sunday’s performance, and saluted the role of fellow veterans Darren Hughes (36) and Karl O’Connell (34) as his county once again made a nonsense of various doomsday league predictions.

“Listen, boys like Karlo and Darren are warriors for Monaghan this last 15 years, so it’s no surprise to me,” he said.

“We were probably hanging on with ten minutes to go … probably the legs were just going on a lot of us. But we dug in.

“It was a wee bit of will there in the last ten minutes and, to be fair, probably Mayo didn’t have that as much as we did. Our need was greater than theirs, to be fair. We took advantage.”

Meanwhile, Monaghan boss Vinny Corey is hoping that experienced defensive duo Conor Boyle (hamstring) and Dessie Ward (shoulder) might still recover in time to face Tyrone, having sat out Sunday’s Castlebar outing.

“We’ll assess those boys over the next few weeks,” said Corey. “It’s too early to say; the Tyrone game might be a wee bit too early for them, but I wouldn’t rule them out.”