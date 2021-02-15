'We didn't have the money to do it' – Quinn reveals FAI had no funds to match international LOI streaming offer

Former FAI official Niall Quinn has admitted his disappointment that the streaming service for the League of Ireland last season was unable to build on early promise and make a mark due to lack of investment and an inability to raise a seven-figure sum to market the service.

While the FAI have yet to officially reveal figures for subscriptions for their WatchLOI service last year, the figure of 11,000, as reported by the Irish Independent last week, was below target and it's unclear what format the service will have in 2021.

Quinn is no longer working with the FAI but he was in place, as Deputy Interim CEO, when the WatchLOI service was launched and he now admits the plan was held back from the beginning.

"I'd prefer to have seen the numbers better but they weren't. The 11,000 who purchased, you'd love that to be 20,000 or 25,000, of course you would, you'd love everyone abroad with an Irish connection to be tapped but we just couldn't get into that," Quinn said.

"There was a nice connection there in the pandemic that didn't go far enough and pity about that but it was half-decent while it lasted," the Virgin Media TV analyst said today.

"When we were looking at this there were options, international companies got in touch, the problem was one of them wanted to put a seven-figure sum into marketing, as long as the FAI matched it and they would go and try to digitally market it to bring in more viewers.

"But that was a big ask as we had no money. In an ideal world, had we not been in a financial abyss, we could have looked at an international digital marketing campaign, but we had to go a different route and stay at home, there was no money spent on marketing, or very little.

"The world has changed and we know the importance of digital marketing and we didn't have the money to do it.

"People within the game, the loyal LOI people were happy with it, I got good feedback on its intention but obviously it can't be something that drains resources, and clubs might feel that people are getting too used to not being at matches and it might interfere with ticket sales, the real bread and butter when it comes back.

"It was an interesting project to work on, we'd have loved to have a big marketing kitty, gone international with it, but it was where it was.

"It was the decent thing to do in Covid, the league is coming together and is trying to put together a full league programme which is great, that they are trying to do that and they should be supported in that, it's great that Minister Chambers is leaning that way when he said the Government would support the league," Quinn added.

Online Editors