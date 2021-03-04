'We can now focus on pre-season solely, rather than going out and asking for money....you feel like you're begging, it's not nice'

Energia launches new three-year sponsorship contract with Wexford Youths Women’s FC to help support meaningful change within women’s sport, ahead of International Women’s Day, with Wexford Youths WFC Captain, Kylie Murphy.

Wexford Youths player Kylie Murphy hopes the club's new sponsorship deal with Energia can be a step towards a situation where Women's National League players don't have to go 'begging' for support.

Energia have made a three year commitment to cover the €500 annual membership fee for each player within the club.

It's a significant boost at a time where various figures in the women's game have highlighted how the fact that a number of players effectively have to pay to play in the highest level of the sport here is damaging to that status.

Clubs have begun to make moves to address this by covering costs and expenses but it's not yet the case fully across the board and long serving Wexford player Murphy hopes their sponsorship deal is the next step.

She had a personal sponsor (businessman Eddie Brennan from Carlow) who ensured she wasn't out of pocket but knew of players in the dressing room that found it harder to secure those funds.

"I'm really hoping it will have a knock on effect for other clubs," says Murphy.

"I’m not here saying ‘I only want Wexford to progress.’ I want the whole Women’s National League to progress because by Energia doing what they’re doing, we have to be able to break another barrier and go higher because we don’t have to focus on sponsorship. We just need to focus on ourselves on the pitch.

"We can now focus on pre-season solely, rather than going out and asking for money. If you go asking a company, or a local business to sponsor you, the first year is not so bad but ten years on, going on asking the same people...people can be generous, but to have to keep asking, you feel like you’re begging, it’s not nice.

"I can’t reiterate it enough, what Energia have done for us immense. The fact they’re coming in for three years, it really shows commitment. It’s not ‘Oh we’ll see how this year goes’ They’re really really backing us."

Murphy is hopeful that the league kickoff on March 26 can go to plan despite the complications presented by Covid-19.

All of the players in the league are amateur so the fact their league was able to progress raised eyebrows in GAA circles. The fact that there's just nine teams involved did help their cause but Murphy says all the relevant precautions are being taken.

"The FAI have got a really good handle on it," he said, "From a Wexford point of view, I feel very safe when I'm at training. We have our Covid officer there watching away. You can get carried away a little bit chatting to our friends sometimes but straight away our Covid officer is on top of it and making sure everyone has their masks on when they need them to be. Here's hoping the league goes ahead and we don't have too many stoppages."

