‘We can dominate for the next few years to come’ – Double winner Megan Smyth-Lynch had high hopes for Shels

Shelbourne midfielder Megan Smyth-Lynch believes her side are capable of dominating the Irish football landscape for years to come following their league and cup triumphs this year.

The 25-year-old picked up her second FAI Women’s cup medal as the Reds defeated Athlone in Sunday’s decider. It closed a remarkable year for Noel King’s side, who also lifted their third Women’s National League title this term, and Smyth-Lynch is keen to see the Drumcondra side kick on next season.

“It’s not just Sunday we’re going to be dominating,” said Smyth-Lynch, who signed for the Reds last January following six years at Peamount United.

“I really feel with the young players coming through, we can dominate for the next few years to come. I had a lot of unfinished business at Shels. I owe Peamount so much, but it just felt right coming back to try to win a double, thankfully I was able to. I started my girl’s football at Shels at 13.

“There were spells at Peamount when I was getting recognised in the Team of the Year, but I really wanted to try to get there again with Shelbourne. I've shown Noel and the team in the last five games what I can give. I was delighted to chip in when it mattered.”

The midfielder also lauded the impact of the Shels supporters this season, and hopes to see the groundswell in support for women’s football continue. A record 5,073 fans attended Sunday’s decider at Tallaght Stadium, an increase of over 2,000 on the previous year.

“The Ultras we call them,” added Smyth-Lynch, who reflected on Shels' recent title-winning victory at Wexford, as five coach loads of Reds fans made the trip south.

“The fans have been absolutely fantastic. The first time I really felt it was in Wexford. I really feel they helped us win the league. To go down to Wexford and to shout over their fans is a difficult task and they were able to do it. They bring so much, and are like a 12th man or woman.”

“The way women’s football is going we just want it to keep rising. You look at the number of kids watching us, we’re trying to be role models. You want them to be playing in packed out stadiums. The Women's World Cup is just going to push women’s football in Ireland even more.”