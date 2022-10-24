‘We back ourselves to get out of the group’ – Ireland’s Amber Barrett

Ireland striker Amber Barrett backs her side to progress to the knockout stages at next summer’s World Cup and says being drawn to face Australia in the opening match is a “dream”.

Barrett’s play-off strike booked Ireland’s ticket to their first finals, and the Donegal woman has her sights set on making it out of a difficult group which includes the co-hosts, Olympic champions Canada, and Nigeria, the highest-ranked African side in the world.

“If we don’t aim to at least get to the next round, why are we going there,” said Barrett following Saturday’s draw in Auckland.

“None of the teams will want to play us, because we know we’re a difficult team to play against. We back ourselves to get out of the group, as difficult as it will be, we know we are capable.”

The Matildas host Ireland on July 20 at the newly renovated 42,500-seater Sydney Football Stadium. Ireland boss Vera Pauw said it was the most exciting draw to get, and it will be the largest crowd most of her squad has played in front of to date.

“Being straight in on the first day is brilliant,” said Barrett.

“It really is something you dream for, I honestly can’t wait for it. The number of Irish who are going to be there will be fantastic.”

Ireland will take confidence from their 3-2 friendly win over Australia in September 2021, a result which Barrett believes set the wheels in motion for the historic qualification campaign which followed.

“The tide started to turn with that result in Tallaght,” said the 26-year-old. “That was on the back of seven defeats in a row, and it was a really difficult place to be in.

“We know Australia well from Tallaght, and Canada are definitely one of the best teams in the world. It’s not going to be an easy game. Nigeria as well. We are playing against the best in the world in women’s football, but we have a few of them in our locker as well.”

One disadvantage Ireland face is the possibility of not having one base for the tournament, as their three group games are set for Sydney, Perth, and Brisbane.

“I don’t think we realise how much travel we’re going to have to do,” said the striker.

“It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but not just for us, for the other teams in the group. A lot of Irish have said regardless of where the games are, they’re going to be there. The first game against Australia will be very difficult to get tickets, but the typical Irish, we’ll definitely get our hands on a few.”

Barrett, who grew up near Creeslough, paid a beautiful tribute to the victims of the recent tragedy after the play-off win, and admits messages of support from her local community meant more to her than anything.

“The county is reeling from what happened. I got messages from Hughie Kelly’s niece and Leona Harper’s father just to say congratulations. Those two messages caught me off guard. We just hope that our result gave some uplift to the community.”