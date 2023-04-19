‘We are where we are, but we have to keep fighting’ – Irish striker Will Keane won’t give up on Wigan yet

Ireland striker Will Keane insists his Wigan Athletic side will fight until the end despite his side being on the brink of relegation from the Championship.

Keane picked up Player of the Match after netting the winner as Wigan defeated Stoke City 1-0 on Tuesday evening, their first victory on the road in over six months.

Despite the win, the Latics remain bottom of the Championship, five points off safety with three games remaining.

Keane reflected on a difficult season for his side, with just nine wins in 43 games to date, and says they will keep believing as the league approaches its conclusion.

“We are where we are, but we have to keep fighting until it’s impossible,” said Keane after the win, with James McClean also starting as Wigan ended a run of three successive defeats.

“The belief has not left us to be honest. We’ve come up just short in a lot of games, but we have been well in them.

“The performances have been there at times and we’ve just not been on the right end of the results, but we’ll definitely keep that belief.

“I felt like we put a lot of hard work into tonight, looking for a reaction after the last couple of games, which we know has not been good enough.

“We’ve got three games left and we go into each game trying to get the win and see where that leaves us.”

Keane’s 54th-minute winner was his first goal in 16 games and the 30-year-old hopes to finish the season strongly and add to the 11 league goals he has hit this term.

“I had to steady myself and got a good contact on it. It felt pretty sweet and I had a good feeling it would go in. It was nice to get the goal, but most importantly, all three points.

"It’s been a while since I last got a goal, so hopefully, kick on now and finish the season strong,” added the striker.

“There weren't many words spoken, to be honest [after Saturday's defeat to Blackpool]. We know we didn’t do enough at the weekend. Stoke was a crunch game we wanted to win, we knew he had to react, and I thought, to a man, we were all brilliant.

"Everyone put in a great shift, we were a constant threat throughout the game. We hung on at the end. It was great to get the clean sheet and we’ll push onto Saturday looking for another win.”

Wigan host Millwall and Rotherham United on either side of a trip to 22nd-place Reading in their final three games of the season.