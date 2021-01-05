'We are very, very happy' - Mourinho hails Spurs' Carabao Cup semi-final win

Tottenham are one game from ending a 13-year trophy drought as they booked their place in the Carabao Cup final with a 2-0 win over Brentford.

Jose Mourinho's exceptional record in the League Cup continues as he has reached his fifth final and, promisingly for Spurs, he has won his previous four.

The Portuguese told Sky Sports afterwards: "This is a game that takes us to a final. I hope not, but probably an empty Wembley final, but a final still. Of course we are very, very happy with this.

"We are going to try (to win). We don't hide that the next match is always the one we want to win but now we have this final in our pocket for three months.

"We have to forget it, we have to focus on the FA Cup, the Premier League, the Europa League but we have a final in our pocket and on April 25 we have to be ready to fight for the trophy."

Moussa Sissoko's first-half goal and a Son Heung-min strike after the break got the job done as Spurs ended a run of three successive domestic semi-final defeats.

Mourinho was brought into the club to deliver silverware and he will now eagerly wait to see the outcome of Wednesday's second semi-final between Manchester City and Manchester United - both teams who Spurs have beaten this season.

Brentford had beaten four Premier League teams to reach their first major semi-final and things might have been different had Ivan Toney's equaliser not been ruled out for a marginal offside as they ended the night with 10 men following Josh Da Silva's red card.

But this was all about Spurs and their quest to finally win some silverware.

Mourinho does not lose semi-finals in this competition and his team selection against the Championship side showed that he was not prepared to risk it here as a strong spine of a team was spearheaded by Harry Kane and Son in attack.

And that team selection was rewarded as Spurs took a 12th-minute lead, from an albeit unlikely source.

They worked the ball out to the left and Sergio Reguilon, back in the side after his coronavirus rule-breaking indiscretion, delivered an inviting ball into Sissoko, who planted a header into the top corner.

It was the Frenchman's first goal since December 2019 and came via his first on-target effort of the season.

Spurs were happy to concede possession to Thomas Frank's side but they were the ones who looked like adding to their lead.

Son brought a flying save out of David Raya with a curling shot from the edge of the area and then the Brentford goalkeeper clawed away Lucas Moura's deflected header from Son's corner.

Although they dominated possession in the first half, Brentford rarely looked like scoring, but they got their first opening shortly after the restart.

Bryan Mbeumo got in behind Davinson Sanchez, wriggled free in the penalty area where he might have gone down, before teeing up Ivan Toney, but the in-form striker was denied by a heroic block from Serge Aurier.

It was an eventful couple of minutes for the right-back as moments later he found himself bursting into Brentford's area and the ball fell to him in a great position, but he lost his composure and fired over.

Those missed chances looked to have cost Spurs as Brentford thought they had drawn level just after the hour.

The hosts failed to clear a corner and Toney headed home from close range only for VAR to rule him marginally offside.

Tottenham made the most of their reprieve as they finally doubled their lead seven minutes later.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg won the ball back, Kane fed Tanguy Ndombele who played in Son and the South Korean made no mistake with an emphatic finish.

It was his 16th goal of the season and put one foot back on Wembley Way for Spurs.

They went for the kill as Kane was denied by a fine save by Raya and then Ndombele hit the post from an acute angle.

Brentford's night ended on a sour note as they were reduced to 10 men in the final 10 minutes as Da Silva walked for a horror challenge on Hojbjerg, who left the pitch with a nasty gash on his shin.

Eric Dier told Sky Sports: "We're really happy with the performance. I think we had control throughout the game against a very good side.

"If you're in a cup competition and you're losing you've got to chase it and they did that, they played very, very offensive football, very open. That's just their style so we did well to manage that and when we got chances we took them.

"Since I've been here we've been wanting to (win trophies), that motivation hasn't changed.

"There's a lot of boys who have been here a long time and they're desperate to win trophies for the club.

"There's a lot of football to be played before it but it's fantastic to be in the first final possible."

