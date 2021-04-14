'We are very honest' - Dortmund chief clarifies club's position on sale of Erling Haaland

He is the most wanted striker in European football and a summer move away from Borussia Dortmund looks likely for Erling Haaland, yet his club have made their position clear as they prepare for the summer transfer window.

Dortmund have consistently stated that they do not intend to sell Haaland this summer, despite interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool and both Manchester clubs in the Norway striker.

There have been suggestions that Dortmund may be tempted to sell their star man if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League, but their chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has insisted there will be no cut-price sales by his club this summer.

While Haaland's agent Mino Raiola has suggested he is keen to finalise a mega-money move this year before a clause allowing the player to leave for €75 million kicks in in the summer of 2022, Watzke told the BBC that the player will not be sold unless a huge offer is put on the table.

"When Covid-19 struck, we had no debt. Not one euro," he said. "Because of that, it is a comfortable situation. We do not have to sell a player. That is important.

"The rich clubs in the world, they must know when they want a player from Borussia Dortmund there are two possibilities. The first is that I tell them they have no chance. Other times, I will tell them 'this is the price'. Then they must know this is the price. It is not another price. We are very clear. We are very honest.

"Dortmund is not a club where you must have big visions because you don't have big money. If I had money like other clubs, who can spend €1bn in five or 10 years on the team, then you can have visions.

"What I want to have for the next years is that we get the status to be one of the best 10 or 12 clubs in Europe and normally to win some titles in Germany."

And what of Raiola's efforts to sell the player despite not yet agreeing an exit strategy with Dortmund. "Mino is a special guy," said Watzke.

"He wants to make the best deal for his player. That is his work. I know Mino very well. Mino knows me very well. We have no problems. Everybody knows what the other wants to do."

Dortmund's honesty was highlighted by their refusal to sell Jadon Sancho to Manchester United last summer after the Old Trafford club refused to pay their €120million asking price and Watzke suggests that is evidence of their determination to hold on to players unless the price is right to sell.

"I do get tired of it," added Watzke. "Last summer, everybody in England, everybody in Europe, every journalist told the public 'Jadon Sancho will play for Manchester United or wherever'.

"But he is still playing for Borussia Dortmund. Now everybody writes 'Erling Haaland will next season play for Real Madrid or for Barcelona, or for this or this'.

"The only way is to look after 1 September at where he is playing. I think I know where he will be playing but that is all I have to say."

