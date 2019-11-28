'We are very concerned about the refusal to publish' - Noel Rock calls on Sport Ireland to issue redacted FAI report

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock has called on Sport Ireland to publish a redacted version of a report into the FAI which as been blocked from being released.

And he has also reiterated the stance that government funding to the FAI, which has been frozen since last April, cannot be restored until reports such as the KOSI inquiry are made public.

Minister for Sport Shane Ross revealed yesterday that he had received a report, carried out by KOSI and commissioned by Sport Ireland, into the FAI but the report has now been forwarded to An Garda Síochána and will not be made public, as had initially been promised.

"Publication of the Final Report would, I am advised, be contrary to the principles of natural justice. Accordingly, neither I, nor Sport Ireland, propose to publish the report at this time," Ross said in a letter to Fergus O'Dowd TD, the chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Sport.

TD Noel Rock, O'Dowd's party colleague and a member of that committee, called for publication.

"I don't know why Sport Ireland have referred it to An Garda Siochana, so we need to hear the logic underpinning that and Sport Ireland are in a position to do that, to outline their rationale and their logic as to why it was sent to the Gardai and their reasoning," Rock told Sean O'Rourke on RTE radio.

"They should be in a position to issue a redacted report where they can blank out names or sensitive details which they may feel are not fit to be in the public domain right now while the Garda investigation proceeds. I can't see why they cannot do that.

"We are in a situation where we are trying to rebuild the FAI, trying to restore trust in the organisation, we were told a report would be with the relevant Oireachtas committee this month, so it's a frustrating situation to be in as this Garda investigation could take months, if not years. All the while we are naturally very concerned about the refusal to publish and if these reports are not published, how can we rebuild trust and restore funding? We can't.

"It's my belief that it will be difficult to restore funding, it's taxpayers' money at the end of the day, and there is a carrot and stick, the carrot is that you get funding if you play by the rules but the stick is that if you don't abide by those rules you get your funding withdrawn, so until we have definite proof that is a reformed organisation, that they spent every penny of taxpayers' money correctly, and we are satisfied of that. I don't see how funding can be restored."

