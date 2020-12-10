'We are the only group in Ireland who could have done what we did' - McEleney hails Dundalk's spirit

Dundalk's Patrick McEleney in action against Mohamed Elneny of Arsenal during the Europa League Group B match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dundalk star Patrick McEleney believes the Co Louth club are unique in Irish football and deserve credit for how they saw out their season.

A drama-filled 2020 ended in defeat for the Lilywhites as they went down 4-2 to Arsenal in their final match in the group stages of the Europa League, six defeats in six games denying the club any extra prize money from UEFA funds, though with seven goals in six games they did outscore a number of other clubs who competed in the competition.

In the space of a week Dundalk lost away to Molde, won the FAI Cup final at Shamrock Rovers' expense, and then tested Arsenal for spells in their final match of the year, goals from Jordan Flores and Sean Hoare countered by Arsenal's strikes by Eddie Nketiah, Mohamed Elneny, Joe Willock and Folarin Balogun.

"It was an unbelievable ending, we are the only group in Ireland who could have done what we did, going through what we went through in the season and it's gone down as a successful season," said McEleney, one of the few Dundalk players under contract for 2021.

"The core of the players, the mentality, the willingness to do anything for each other, the Cup final showed that, we weren't unbelievable in the final but we were comfortable, we know how to win games, win big games, the final included and we are the only team who can do that.

"We wanted more points on the board but the reality is, it's not not easy to get points, you are against top opposition and you need to be at it for the whole game, at times we made mistakes and switched off, we conceded goals, we need to be better in that department."

McEleney urged the club to speed up contract talks on the players whose deals have now elapsed, Michael Duffy and Cameron Dummigan singled out by McEleney.

"It's been no secret, the likes of Mickey Duffy and Cameron Dummigan, to name a couple, we need to get it sorted, we need to be progressing and the end of the season helps that," McEleney added.

Online Editors