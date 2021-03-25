| 9.8°C Dublin

We are talking Serbia up as if they are a major nation. They’re not and a moral victory isn’t good enough

Richard Dunne

Luxembourg game is must-win but Kenny lacks players to fit his system

Jayson Molumby of Republic of Ireland battles for possession with Dusan Tadic of Serbia during the World Cup 2022 Qualifier in Belgrade. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Jayson Molumby of Republic of Ireland battles for possession with Dusan Tadic of Serbia during the World Cup 2022 Qualifier in Belgrade. Photo: Sportsfile

What we saw from Ireland against Serbia on Wednesday was alright.

But “alright” is not good enough in a World Cup qualifier and no matter how good the performance was, it was another defeat and we can’t take any more moral victories.

You can’t keep taking positives out of defeats, it’s all about getting results and the team didn’t manage that.

