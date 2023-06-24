‘We are miles behind investment-wise and budget-wise’ – Drogheda boss Kevin Doherty welcomes takeover talk

Drogheda United manager Kevin Doherty says a potential takeover of the club by the US-based owners of League Two Walsall would be ‘very welcome’.

With a takeover by sports investment firm Trivela Group close to completion, Drogheda supporters will hope it is the beginning of a new successful chapter for the Louth club which brings investment into it's squad, academy and facilities, with their home ground Weavers Park is in need of refurbishment.

Drogheda are one of two remaining part-time teams currently in the Premier Division (with UCD), with Doherty telling independent.ie last month “I can only imagine what we could be, the potential, if we got some help.”

That help now looks to be around the corner with advanced negotiations between the club and the US owners of Walsall now at an advanced stage.

“Absolutely, 100pc,” Doherty told independent.ie, when asked if he would welcome the potential investment.

“I’m not up to date with everything, but yeah look, we all know we are miles behind investment-wise and budget-wise compared to every other club in the league.

“It would be very, very welcomed by me. The club has been working on it for a long time, it will be something that will be very welcome.

“I would be consulted on a couple of things, but it would be more the board (involved in negotiations).”

With the possibility Drogheda may lose top goalscorer Freddie Draper back to his parent club Lincoln City next month, Doherty is hopeful the impending takeover will help him with funds to strengthen in the summer transfer window.

“I have no guarantees, but hopefully if something does happen it will impact the team because that’s my department,” he added, following his side’s 2-1 defeat to Dundalk.

“We need help. I know the club have been working really hard on it so hopefully. Whatever is best for the club, I’m sure they (the board) will make the right decision.

“I trust the people at the club. You see the supporters here, they are so good. I really really love the place.”

In terms of holding on to Draper, whose sending off in Friday’s Louth Derby defeat may be his final act in a Drogheda shirt, Doherty says nothing has been decided yet ahead of discussions with the striker's parent club this weekend.

“I am talking to Jez (George - Lincoln’s Director of Football) over the weekend so we will know more then,” said Doherty.

“Jez has been brilliant with us. I have yet to see four better loans than the four we have had from Lincoln.

“It can be tricky because our season finishes in November. You will see very few loan players coming here for the second half of the season, but it’s not decided yet.”

"They are obviously delighted with the progress Freddie and Elicha (Ahui) have made. Freddie got Player of the Month and has scored loads of goals too, though he might not be happy with Friday.”

Drogheda suffered their fourth successive league defeat to Dundalk as two goals in as many minutes from Pat Hoban cancelled out Adam Foley’s opener, and Doherty rued his side's missed chances which could have doubled their lead.

“The game should have been over with us missing chances like that,” Doherty added, with Drogheda in seventh, two points ahead of Cork City ahead of Friday’s trip to Turner’s Cross.

“The manner of the two goals that we gave away was really bad from us. You can blame officials or whatever but it’s our responsibility. We didn’t put the game to bed and Dundalk got the goals, probably two of the poorest goals we have given away all season.”

Hoban’s brace also saw him become the Lilywhites all-time leading goalscorer with 144 goals, and Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell paid tribute to his captain after the record-breaking display.

“It’s a great night for him, he deserves it,” said O’Donnell, as the win took his side to joint-fourth and three points off third-place St Patrick’s Athletic ahead of their clash in Oriel Park this Monday.

“He is due a couple of away goals from open play so I’m delighted. Another brace, he got a hat trick against UCD so he now has five goals in his last three. He’s climbing the top scorer table and having a big influence for us.

“He is hungry for goals. Like any front man, they want service and they want goals. When you are like that and have an aggressive and competitive mentality, that will drive you on to go and succeed. I’m not surprised (by the achievement) with his make up and the personality he is."