'We are filled with gratitude and feel truly blessed' - Liam Miller's wife 'overwhelmed' by reaction to tribute game

LIAM Miller's wife and three children stressed today there are "no words" to describe the sadness and heartbreak they have endured since the death last February of the Ireland, Celtic and Manchester United star aged just 36.

But Clare Miller said her family were "overwhelmed" by the incredible reaction to the tribute match staged for her husband who lost a brave battle with cancer last February.

More than 45,000 fans gathered at a sold-out Pairc Ui Chaoimh today to honour the Cork-born midfielder.

"The astounding support from the public is both humbling and uplifting," Clare Miller said.

"All over the country, Liam's tribute event has been supported on a scale which is difficult to comprehend, that is especially so in his home town and county of Cork."

"We are filled with gratitude and feel truly blessed," she said.

Mrs Miller said her children, Kory, Leo and Belle, will remember the special tribute event for the rest of their lives.

Sir Alex Ferguson, the former Manchester United manager who signed Liam Miller for the Red Devils, said he wished he could attend the tribute match between a Manchester United and Ireland/Celtic legends.

However, the Scot was unable to attend due to his ongoing recovery from brain surgery.

He said Liam Miller never let United down in his time with the club.

"What I witnessed was a player with a tremendous set of midfield fundamentals - his movement off the ball, his penetration - I came away smitten by his performance not least the timing of his runs," he wrote in a special tribute.

"Miller the man flourished at United - he was a wonderful young lad, with humility and manners admired by myself and all at the club."

"Liam Miller's legacy as a human being was that he was totally liked by everyone for his quiet, endearing nature," Sir Alex said.

Ireland's record goalscorer, Robbie Keane, who starred alongside Liam Miller for Ireland, said it was a very emotional day.

"It is very sad in so many ways because Liam is no longer with us," he said.

"But we are all delighted to be here today to honour Liam and pay tribute to him for his family," he said.

The sell-out tribute soccer match has made history at Cork GAA's Páirc Uí Chaoimh with some of the legendary players of the 1990s and 2000s gathering to honour the former Manchester United, Celtic and Ireland star.

Organisers were boosted by the confirmation that former Manchester United captain and Middlesbrough manager, Bryan Robson, will attend.

Match organiser Michael O'Flynn said the game between a Manchester United XI and an

Ireland/Celtic XI was a landmark event.

It is the first soccer match ever staged at Cork's €70 million GAA headquarters.

"I think this is a great day for Cork and for Ireland. It will also show the Miller family just how much Liam meant to the sports-loving Irish public," he said.

The bulk of Manchester United's famous 'Class of '92' are attending including Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Nicky Butt.

Roy Keane is leading the Manchester United legends while Martin O'Neill is leading the Ireland/Celtic legends.

Proceeds from the match will go to Mr Miller's wife and three children - and to a number of Cork charities including Marymount Hospice where he was treated.

Dr Marie Murphy of Marymount said Liam Miller was a man marked out by courage and character.

"It takes not only talent but great courage to chase your dreams," she said.

"Liam Miller achieved great things in representing his club and country."

"Those who achieve such greatness are regarded as heroes by their supporters. We celebrate those heroes as we honour Liam here today," she said.

But Dr Murphy said it takes even greater courage and character to face serious illness - and she paid tribute to Liam Miller's "gentle courage and loving dedication to this family" throughout his battle against his illness.

Today's match will also feature 30 youngsters from Ovens national school who are members of Mr Miller's former GAA club, Eire Óg.

They will participate in a special Gaelic games demonstration at halftime.

Mr Miller made history by captaining his side to a Cork juvenile title in the 1990s.

It will be an emotional day for Ovens NS principal Eoghan Hyde who taught Liam Miller in the mid 1990s.

"He was the nicest fella you could ever hope to meet - and he was absolutely inspirational on the pitch no matter whether it was Gaelic games or soccer."

Gardaí and Páirc Uí Chaoimh officials warned that, as the 3pm match today is a sell-out with 45,000 fans attending, strict traffic arrangements will

be in place around the stadium.

Gates at Páirc Uí Chaoimh opened at 12.45pm with the entertainment programme getting underway at 1.45pm.

Players will be greeted by President Michael D Higgins around 2.45pm.

Gardaí warned that there will be no on street parking near the stadium and urged fans to use public transport.

They stressed that illegally parked cars will be towed away.

The musical entertainment programme will include Christy Dignam of Aslan fame, accordion player Liam O'Connor and Cork singer Darragh McGann who will perform the national anthem alongside the Barrack Street Band.

Mr O'Connor played the Irish anthem 'Fields of Athenry' while Mr Dignam sang 'Green Fields of France'.

Mr McGann said he was "hugely honoured" to be asked to take part.

Former Ireland and Manchester United captain, Roy Keane, who played alongside Liam Miller and then signed him for Sunderland, said all the players are really excited about the clash.

The match features some of the biggest Manchester United stars of the past 30 years including five members of the legendary 'Class of 92' side that won the FA Youth Cup and provided the backbone of the United sides that dominated the 1990s and 2000s.

"I don't think anyone realises quite how big the big the pitch is down at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. They are in for a shock - but the players will really enjoy it. It will be a great occasion for Cork," he said.

The organisers were overwhelmed by offers of support from the Ireland and Manchester United players, many of whom starred alongside Mr Miller.

The Manchester United XI will feature Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Ronny Johnsen, Paul Scholes, Denis Irwin, David May, Louis Saha, Rio Ferdinand, Quentin Fortune, Any Cole, Michael Clegg, Mikael Silvestre, Kevin Pilkington, Dion Dublin, Roy Carroll, Gary Neville and Alan Smith.

The Ireland/Celtic side will feature David Forde, Stephen Carr, Kevin Kilbane, Richard Dunne, Kenny Cunningham, Keith Andrews, Kevin Doyle, Stephen McPhail, Andy Reid, Robbie Keane, Damian Duff, Lee Carsley, Colin Healy, Shaun Maloney, Paul Lambert, John Hartson, Neil Lennon, Stylian Petrov and Shane Supple.

The GAA are providing their ground for the fundraising soccer match without a rental charge.

"It was agreed that the most suitable way to celebrate and recognise Liam’s involvement in GAA sport at a juvenile level is to have juvenile exhibition games, in both football and hurling, at half time involving young boys and girls from Liam’s club Éire Óg," Mr O'Flynn

said.

Virgin Media are broadcasting the match with a signal also being supplied to MUTV and Celtic TV for the match to be broadcast in both Manchester and Glasgow.

