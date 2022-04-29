‘We are being attacked here’ – West Ham to investigate alleged assault on German commentators

West Ham are investigating allegations that two German commentators were attacked during the first leg of West Ham’s Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt at London Stadium.

Reports emerged during the game that the broadcasters were attacked after Michail Antonio had pulled the Hammers level in the 21st minute of the 2-1 defeat.

The pair – Tim Brockmeier and Philipp Hofmeister who were commentating on the match for German radio - were moved to a different broadcasting position at half-time.

According to reports in German newspaper Bild, the reporters commented live on air that one of their headsets was ripped off and thrown on the floor.

Hofmeister is reported to have said: “We are being attacked here. They threw the headset down on my colleague Tim. I have to sort myself out a bit. We have to see that we can get some security personnel here.

“You constantly have the feeling that something could come from behind, a punch or something. My dreams of English football have been shattered.”

A West Ham spokesperson said: “The club is aware of the incident and will be working to identify the offender.

“In line with our zero-tolerance approach, anyone identified will have their details passed to the police.

“They will be given an indefinite ban and be unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club. There is no place for this kind of behaviour.”