'We are all so proud of him' - Former Killarney Celtic player leads Chorley to FA Cup shock

Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio celebrates at the end of the win over Derby County in the FA Cup. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

KERRY celebrated an unexpected FA Cup link with a former Killarney Celtic player guiding non-league minnows Chorley to a giant-killing upset of Wayne Rooney's Derby County.

Former Killarney Celtic star Jamie Vermiglio became the talk of the world's oldest football competition after his unfashionable Chorley FC side knocked out Championship side Derby County in a spectacular upset on Saturday afternoon.

It ranked as a shock of seismic proportions - even allowing for the fact Derby fielded an understrength side due to a Covid-19 outbreak. Jamie played with Killarney Celtic until the age of 15 when he moved back to Liverpool with his parents, Frank and Pam Vermiglio.

His uncle, John, still lives in Killarney where he moved from his native Liverpool over 40 years ago. Both John and his wife Angela said the entire family in Liverpool and Kerry were very proud of Jamie's landmark achievement.

"Jamie is an absolutely unbelievable motivator," John said.

"He is a teacher in Warrington. He has always loved football and he has helped transform Chorley since he took over as manager in 2018. He has done unbelievable work there."

Chorley had never made the FA Cup third round in club history - and Jamie has now led them to the fourth round where his entire family are praying the non-league side draw reigning Premier League champions, Liverpool.

"Jamie also led them to the Conference finals. He has done a fantastic job at Chorley and we are all so proud of him."

Chorley knocked Derby out of the FA Cup thanks to a 2-0 win at Victory Park. John, Angela and their Kerry-based family watched Jamie's side triumph thanks to coverage broadcast on BT Sport. John played with Killarney Celtic for many years - and said it was lovely to have a Kerry connection to the FA Cup fourth round.

Killarney Celtic officials John and Mary Lyne said everyone associated with the Kerry club are thrilled for Jamie and the entire Vermiglio family, who have been stalwart supporters over the years. Jamie played with Killarney Celtic until he was 15 when he relocated with his parents back to Liverpool almost 20 years ago. Over his career, he played with various English clubs including Chorley, Scarborough and Telford United. Chorley play in the sixth tier of the English leagues - but have now claimed the scalps of both Peterborough and Derby in the FA Cup this season.

"Jamie was a very fine footballer when he was here," John said.

"He was a lovely young man and everyone in Killarney is absolutely delighted for him and his family."

Killarney Celtic officials - familiar with the challenges of running a small club - are also hoping Chorley get a fourth round draw involving Premier League opponents. Making the fourth round has guaranteed the Lancashire club a cash windfall potentially worth as much as €250,000.

Online Editors