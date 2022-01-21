‘We are all buzzing and looking forward to Wembley’ – Liverpool’s Caoimhín Kelleher’s League Cup excitement

Ireland 'keeper Caoimhín Kelleher says he's "buzzing" at the prospect of a Wembley cup final outing with Liverpool next month as he hopes to retain his place for the League Cup decider with Chelsea.

While No. 1 Alisson played in the first leg of the Reds' semi-final battle with Arsenal, manager Jurgen Klopp has promised to use Kelleher in the competition, labelling it the Caoimhín Cup. Kelleher played a major role in the 2-0 win away to the Gunners, making a superb save to deny Alexander Lacazette what would have been the opening goal of the game.

He now has his eyes on the final in February and the chance to play. "It's a few weeks to the final, I will keep training hard, see what happens and see if I get the nod," he told liverpoolfc.com.

"It's another final, a final is a final, we are obviously buzzing, another cup for this club, this club wants to win trophies, it's another chance to win and trophy so we'll go there and give it everything we have

"It's a great feeling, everyone is buzzing in the dressing room, 2-0 away is a great result and we are all buzzing and looking forward to Wembley.

"In the first half we played some good football and got the goal, it was a great Jots goal, in the second half they came at us a bit more, as we thought they would, we had to defend, then Jots got another goal which kinda settled it for us.

"I saw the reaction from Jots as soon as he scored, I thought maybe he wouldn't be onside, you can tell from the players, I just looked to the bench and they were celebrating as well, so I was happy when I saw that," added, pleased with his own save.

"I'm really happy to, when I can, make saves to keep the team in it and give us a chance, it was an important moment to keep us at 0-0, and then Jots goes and scores for us, so I was really happy to make that save."