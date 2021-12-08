'We are a bit scared' – Emotional Antonio Conte reveals thirteen affected by 'serious' Covid outbreak at Spurs

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was scheduled to face the media but did not attend the pre-match press conference (John Walton/PA)
The Italian added: “This for sure makes me upset because I am here to talk about football, about my players and the atmosphere that I want to see tomorrow. Instead we are talking about the people that have Covid.”
Conte was not able to confirm whether it was the Omicron variant at the centre of the outbreak, but confirmed he had been vaccinated.
Referring to vaccination take-up within his squad, the Spurs boss said: “I think everyone takes (their own) best decision and is a question for the medical department about people that whether they are vaccinated or not.”