Wayne Rooney has left his boyhood club Everton to join Major League Soccer side DC United, less than 12 months after he returned to Goodison Park.

Wayne Rooney’s career in numbers as he joins DC United

The striker, who remains England and Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer, finished the 2017-18 campaign as the Toffees’ leading marksman and the only Everton player to reach double figures in the Premier League.

Here Press Association Sport looks at some of Rooney’s career in numbers.

119 – Appearances for England, making him the Three Lions’ most capped outfield player of all time.

53 – International goals, making him the top-scoring England player of all time.

253 – Number of goals that Rooney bagged in a Manchester United shirt to make him the club’s all-time leading scorer.

208 – Rooney’s haul of Premier League goals across his career. Only Alan Shearer, with 260, has scored more.

27 – The highest tally of goals scored by Rooney in a single Premier League season (2011-12) and also the number of penalties he converted for Manchester United.

17 – Despite reaching double figures for Everton’s season, the 32-year-old went without a goal in his final 17 appearances in all competitions after scoring against Swansea before Christmas.

10 – Top-flight goals Rooney managed in his final season with the Toffees. The striker has managed double figures in 12 Premier League seasons.

16 – Rooney was 16 years and 360 days old when he netted his first Premier League goal in October 2002 to help Everton beat Arsenal, making him the youngest Premier League goalscorer at the time.

12 – Number of major honours he won with the Red Devils (five Premier League titles, three League Cups, one FA Cup, one Champions League title, one Europa League win and one FIFA Club World Cup).

5 – The lowest number of Premier League goals Rooney netted in a single league campaign (2016-17).

