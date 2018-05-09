Wayne Rooney 'in serious talks' with DC United over summer move

Wayne Rooney is in serious talks about moving to the United States to join DC United this summer, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old is known to be frustrated after a difficult season in which he has often been substituted playing in an Everton side who have badly underperformed. But he is under contract with his boyhood club, whom he rejoined from Manchester United on a free transfer last summer, until 2019.

Earlier on Tuesday Everton manager Sam Allardyce said that it would take a “massive bid” for the club to allow him to go. “Do I want him to stay?” ­Allardyce asked. “Yes. There are rumours about Wayne going abroad – in China and ­America – but at the moment he is an Everton player and an Everton fan.”

DC tried to sign Rooney from Manchester United last summer and the fresh speculation appears to have been sparked by the presence of his representative Paul Stretford in the United States in ­recent weeks. The Post said talks have taken place between Rooney’s representatives and the MLS side, who believe they have a 50-50 chance of luring him away with a $17 million (£12 million) offer.

Any deal would have to wait until after the MLS transfer window, opens on July 10. DC United are one of the smaller MLS clubs but are ­expecting increased revenue after they move to a new stadium this summer and anticipate singing at least one star player. Javier Hernandez, Carlos Tevez and Mario Balotelli have also been discussed and an approach via ­intermediaries has also been made to Andres Iniesta, who is leaving Barcelona but is expected to sign for a Chinese club.

