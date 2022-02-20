Wayne Rooney hails Irish teenager Eiran Cashin’s ‘perfect full debut’ for Derby

Derby County's Eiran Cashin (right) and Peterborough United's Jack Marriott battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Pride Park, Derby

Wayne Rooney hailed Irish teenager Eiran Cashin for a "perfect full debut" as his Derby County side earned another big win in their relegation battle.

Senior international Jason Knight and U21 cap Festy Ebosele started for Derby at home to Peterborough United but Rooney also showed his faith in Cashin (19) by putting him into his defence, the Rams getting a 1-0 win.

Cashin, who was born in England but declared for Ireland through the parentage rule and who was most recently capped at U18 level in 2019, came away with praise from his manager, on his first start after four sub appearances.

"I thought he was magnificent," Rooney said.

"Tackling, heading, calmness on the ball, moving the ball forward and stepping in with the ball; it was everything I wanted and I’m delighted for him.

"He’s a top player, I believe. He can improve but he’s got the potential to be a very good player and he’s a great lad.

"It is a lot more difficult to put a young lad in at centre back than it is an attacking player, so he has had to be patient with that. I had trust in Cash to come in and do a good job.

"He has probably done better than I thought he would, if I am being honest.

"In the air, we know he gives everything, even down to the block at the end. On the ball his passing through the lines was good, stepping in at times. It was a perfect full debut."

Cashin came into the Ireland set up in 2019, winning U18 caps under then manager Andy Reid, alongside players like Ross Tierney, Brian Maher and Ryan Cassidy.