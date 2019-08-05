Wayne Rooney is expected to meet with officials at Derby County on Tuesday in a bid to finalise a surprise move to become player-coach at Pride Park.

Wayne Rooney flies in from America to finalise a shock move back to English football as player-coach

Rooney still has two years left to run on his contract with Major League Soccer side DC United, but he has expressed a desire to make a move into coaching an appears to be interesting in working with Derby coach Phillip Cocu at Derby.

Derby opened their Championship campaign with an impressive 2-1 away win at Huddersfield on Monday night, with rumours that Rooney was on his way to England to sign deal to join the Rams emerging shortly before kick-off.

Rooney will take his place in the Derby squad for this season if he signs a deal ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline, with DC United believed to have accepted they cannot stand in the way of the former England and Manchester United captain's return to his homeland.

Derby boss Cocu was tight-lipped on reports linking Derby with a move for former England captain Wayne Rooney after his side's 2-1 Sky Bet Championship victory at Huddersfield.

Cocu offered few clues as to whether there was any truth in the rumours following Monday's win and asked whether Rooney would get into his side after they opened their season with a victory, Cocu joked: "Who?

"I'm sorry, I can't say (anything). There are still three days and the market's open.

"I've said before that we're not done and we're working to get the team complete, but I cannot talk about any names at this moment."

Cocu was probed on how a player of Rooney's profile might fit into his squad.

Without mentioning Rooney specifically, he added: "It never depends on a player because I like to talk always about my team, not about any player.

"In my opinion the team is always the most important. Never is a player more important than the team. That's my vision."

