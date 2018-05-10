Wayne Rooney agrees lucrative deal to join MLS side DC United - report

Everton striker Wayne Rooney has agreed a deal to move to Major League Soccer side DC United, with the deal expected to be confirmed imminently.

Everton striker Wayne Rooney has agreed a deal to move to Major League Soccer side DC United, with the deal expected to be confirmed imminently.

Rooney's adviser Paul Stretford has held extensive talks with MLS clubs in the opening months of 2018, with the former England captain set to leave Everton just a year after he returned to his first club following 13 highly successful years at Manchester United.

Now it has been confirmed by sources in the UK and America that Rooney is set to join the Washington-based side, as he looks to follow his former Manchester United team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic by sealing a move to America. DC United's Chief Executive Jason Levein has held several rounds of talks with Stretford in recent weeks, with a lucrative offer on the table that would allow Rooney to extend a playing career that has stumbled somewhat in the Premier League in recent years.

It is being reported that the deal will not be completed until the future of Everton manager Sam Allardyce is resolved, with Goodison Park chiefs believed to be ready to sack the manager they appointed last November after the final round of Premier League games next weekend. With Allardyce almost certain to leave, Rooney may want to stay at Everton to see who comes in to replace him, but it is now clear that the club are willing to allow him to leave and the striker is open the prospect of a move to America.

Online Editors