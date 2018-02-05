Watford v Chelsea – story of the match

Antonio Conte’s future as Chelsea boss was cast into further doubt as his 10 men were thrashed 4-1 by Watford on Monday night.

The Blues, who lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth last week, were poor again at Vicarage Road and had Tiemoue Bakayoko sent off inside half an hour.

Javier Gracia's first #PL win will be one to remember for @WatfordFC fans#WATCHE pic.twitter.com/MJDzQwdrcn — Premier League (@premierleague) February 5, 2018 Troy Deeney scored a penalty in the closing stages of the first half but Chelsea stayed in the contest and equalised through a magnificent Eden Hazard goal. The visitors were not level for long, however, as Daryl Janmaat scored his own memorable effort to put Watford back in front before Gerard Deulofeu, man of the match on his home debut, and substitute Roberto Pereyra rounded off an emphatic win with breakaway goals.

Tweet of the match Well, I suppose that means Bakoyoko will miss the next game. Which is some consolation. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) February 5, 2018 Star man – Deulofeu 88 | Deulofeu charges into the box and fires past Courtois for his first #watfordfc goal! #WATCHE [3-1]



Listen live ⤵️https://t.co/MVTxcdM2TV pic.twitter.com/4KLeDulXUA — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) February 5, 2018 Deulofeu’s brilliant run and finish late on was no more than the forward deserved after a superb individual performance. It was his dart in behind that had earlier earned Watford their penalty, which Deeney converted, and his pace caused Chelsea problems all night long. Stat attack 🙌 | Thanks for your excellent support this evening, #watfordfc fans! 👏👏👏



Anyone going home just a little bit happy?! 😃💛🐝 pic.twitter.com/YMkuHkvK9d — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) February 5, 2018 Watford beat Chelsea for the first time in 14 meetings in all competitions, their last victory coming in September 1999.

Moment of the match Red card for Chelsea! Bakayoko's game lasts just 30 minutes as he is shown a second yellow card after a collision on halfway with Richarlison. #WATCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 5, 2018 Bakayoko was perhaps unlucky not to be given a final warning by referee Mike Dean after two clumsy, but fairly innocuous, challenges. But, on a yellow card, he should have known better than to go in late on Richarlison. His early dismissal capped a dreadful half hour for the midfielder and shaped the rest of the contest. Ratings #WATCHE BONUS POINTS AS IT STANDS



1 - Doucoure#FPL pic.twitter.com/FFbrox8OAd — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) February 5, 2018 Watford: Orestis Karnezis 6 (out of 10), Daryl Janmaat 8, Sebastian Prodl 7, Adrian Mariappa 7, Gerard Delofeu 9, Troy Deeney 7, Richarlison 7, Abdoulaye Doucoure 8, Marvin Zeegelaar 7, Jose Holebas 7, Etienne Capoue 7. Subs: Roberto Pereyra (for Richarlison, 65) 7, Andre Carrillo (for Deulofeu, 89) 5, Andre Gray (for Deeney, 90) 5.

Chelsea: Thibaut Courtois 5, N’Golo Kante 4, Eden Hazard 6, Pedro 3, Tiemoue Bakayoko 2, Victor Moses 4, Davide Zappacosta 3, Willian 4, Gary Cahill 4, Cesar Azpilicueta 4, David Luiz 3. Subs: Cesc Fabregas (for Willian, 34) 5, Olivier Giroud (for Pedro, 64) 5. Who’s up next? "The next one, at home against Watford, is going to be massive."https://t.co/cveL1fZXNy — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) February 5, 2018 West Ham v Watford (Premier League, February 10)

Chelsea v West Brom (Premier League, February 12)

