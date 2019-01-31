Watford suspend head of academy Darren Sarll over bullying claims

Watford head of academy Darren Sarll has been suspended following allegations of bullying.

Press Association Sport understands the Premier League club took swift action after Watford’s safeguarding officers were alerted to the claims earlier in the week.

An internal club investigation was immediately launched.

Sarll, 35, left his job as manager at Stevenage in March 2018.

During the summer, Sarll joined Watford with the title: Head of Academy – Professional Development Phase.

Sarll had also held previous youth team management roles at Brentford and Rotherham, where he worked with Andy Scott, who is now Watford’s sporting director.

Press Association