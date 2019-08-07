Watford snap up Welbeck on free transfer

Watford have signed former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck on a free transfer.

The striker had been without a club following his release by the Gunners at the end of last season, but he has now arrived at Vicarage Road ahead of the new campaign.

The 28-year-old, who has won 42 England caps, has seen his career hindered by injury, but he is fit again after breaking his ankle before Christmas.

We're delighted to confirm the signing of @England international @DannyWelbeck on a free transfer 🖋️ pic.twitter.com/5S1Lcx7u1C — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 7, 2019

That injury was picked up against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League and turned out to be the last of his 126 appearances in an Arsenal shirt.

Welbeck, who left Manchester United to join Arsenal in 2014, will challenge Troy Deeney, Gerard Deulofeu and Andre Gray for a place in Javi Gracia’s side.

PA Media