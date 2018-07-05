Sport Soccer

Brazil BRA 2

Mexico MEX 0

Belgium BEL 3

Japan JPN 2

Full Time

Sweden SWE 1

Switzerland SUI 0

Colombia COL 1 (3)

England ENG 1 (4)

Uruguay URY

France FRA

Brazil BRA

Belgium BEL

England ENG

Sweden SWE

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

Watford sign Ostersund winger Sema on five-year deal

The 24-year-old has won five caps for Sweden.

Ken Sema has moved to Vicarage Road (Daniel Hambury/PA)
By Press Association Sport staff

Watford have signed Sweden international Ken Sema from Ostersund, the Premier League club have announced.

The 24-year-old winger has agreed a five-year contract with Javi Gracia’s Hornets.

Sema, who has played five times for his country but is not part of this summer’s World Cup squad, helped Swedish side Ostersund reach the last 32 of last season’s Europa League where they were beaten 4-2 on aggregate by Arsenal.

He scored the winning goal in the second leg of that tie as the Gunners lost 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Sema made 84 appearances during a two-and-a-half-year spell with his former club, winning the Swedish Cup in 2017.

