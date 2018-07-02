Sport Soccer

Watford sign left-back Adam Masina from Bologna

Former Italy Under-21s defender signs five-year deal at Vicarage Road.

Adam Masina will be playing his football at Watford’s Vicarage Road next season (Daniel Hambury/PA)
By Press Association Sport staff

Watford have completed the signing of defender Adam Masina from Bologna, the Premier League side have confirmed.

Masina, 24, has agreed a five-year contract with the Hornets, having spent the last five seasons at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Usually deployed at left-back, the former Italy Under-21s international becomes Watford’s fourth signing of the summer after deals for Gerard Deulofeu, Marc Navarro and Ben Wilmot.

“Adam Masina has completed a permanent transfer from Bologna to Watford, the Hornets are pleased to confirm,” a statement released by Watford read.

“The 24-year-old left-back has signed a five-year contract at Vicarage Road and becomes the Hornets’ latest addition ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.”

He will now challenge the likes of Jose Holebas and Marvin Zeegelaar for a place on the left side of Javi Gracia’s defence, while West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster continues to be linked with a return to the club following the Baggies’ relegation.

