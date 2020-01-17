Kiko Femenia is unlikely to feature for Watford in their Premier League clash against Tottenham at Vicarage Road.

Watford set to be without Kiko Femenia for Tottenham clash

Femenia, who is recovering from a hamstring issue, has trained this week but manager Nigel Pearson believes the visit of Spurs will come too soon for the winger.

Will Hughes has also returned to training, but will not be in contention, while Sebastian Prodl (shin), Daryl Janmaat (knee), Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Tom Cleverley (foot) remain sidelined. Ignacio Pussetto is set to make his debut. Christian Kabasele returns from suspension.

New Tottenham signing Gedson Fernandes will be involved.

The Benfica midfielder has joined on an 18-month loan this week and could be on the bench while Christian Eriksen will start.

Harry Kane (hamstring), Moussa Sissoko (knee), Ben Davies (ankle) and Tanguy Ndombele (hip) are all injured.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Cathcart, Hughes, Doucoure, Capoue, Deulofeu, Kabasele, Deeney, Sarr, Gomes, Dawson, Masina, Foulquier, Chalobah, Pussetto, Pereyra, Quina, Gray, Success.

Tottenham provisional squad: Gazzaniga, Vorm, Aurier, Walker-Peters, Tanganga, Aderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Rose, Dier, Winks, Wanyama, Fernandes, Skipp, Eriksen, Lo Celso, Alli, Lamela, Moura, Son.

