Watford boss Marco Silva not planning any January sales

Watford manager Marco Silva does not expect to sell any players in January and will be aiming to improve the squad.

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has been linked with a big-money move away from Vicarage Road when the transfer window opens, though the Hornets are also said to want to offer him a lucrative new deal.

Silva insists the club are aiming to strengthen the playing staff, not offload key men as he prepares for the visit of Premier League strugglers Swansea. "Doucoure has a long contract with us. What we can do with that, if you want to do something because a player is doing very well, that's for us to do inside the club," Silva said at a press conference, broadcast on the club's website.

"About this possibility he leaves the club, nobody talked with me about this situation. "Our board has already given a statement that no-one will leave the club in the January market.

"What we need to do is improve our squad, not for people to leave. "We're working to improve some positions, because at the moment we have a lot of injured players.

"We need to try to do things in a different way than we did in the last (summer transfer) market to improve the squad, but nobody will leave the club, this is the feedback I have from our board. Silva added: "It (speculation) is normal. If people are talking about our players it is because we are doing well.

"We are here to develop our players, which is my job as well."

Swansea may be adrift at the foot of the table, but Silva is not expecting an easy ride in the first game for new boss Carlos Carvalhal, who was appointed at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday having left Sky Bet Championship side Sheffield Wednesday on Christmas Eve.

"The first mistake for us in the match would be to start thinking we are playing against the last in the table," Silva said. "We will respect (Swansea), do our own work and everything we can to win the match, which we can only do if we are at our own best level." Silva hopes his fellow Portuguese coach, initially in charge until the end of the season, can get some success in a first Premier League job - once Saturday's clash is out of the way.

"I know Carlo, and it is a chance for him to work in the Premier League. After this match, I hope everything will go well for him," said Silva, who was in charge of Hull at the end of last season before leaving after an unsuccessful battle against relegation.

"Now is the moment to show his work and the best he can do."

Press Association