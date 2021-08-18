Waterford football community pays tribute to Roy Butler who has passed away, aged 23

The football community in Waterford have paid tribute to Roy Butler after the tragic death of the ex-League of Ireland player.

Butler passed away after a short illness, aged just 23.

After initially joining the Waterford U-19 set-up, defender Butler progressed to the Blues first team in 2016 and he temporarily wore the armband under Roddy Collins.

"Waterford FC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player and true Blues fan Roy Butler," read a statement from the club.

Roy joined the Blues in 2014 from Villa FC and the tough centre-back became a regular in the clubâs underage setup. pic.twitter.com/JP3rvMmcq0 — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) August 18, 2021

After finishing up at Waterford, Butler returned to his schoolboy club Villa FC, the breeding ground for Ireland midfielder Jayson Molumby who expressed his sadness today.

"Devastated - an unbelievably nice guy," said Molumby.