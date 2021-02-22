Waterford boss Kevin Sheedy hails loan signing of Preston starlet Adam O’Reilly

Waterford FC manager Kevin Sheedy says he has high hopes for Irish teenager Adam O'Reilly next season after he secured a loan move from Preston North End.

Cork native O'Reilly has been on the fringes of the first team at Preston and has also had loan spells at non-league level but Sheedy and Waterford have managed to secure his services on loan until the summer.

"Adam is a great addition to the team already in place. We’re delighted to have him here and I think he’ll be someone that stands out over the coming weeks," Sheedy said today.

In other transfer news, Dundalk have confirmed that US midfielder Taner Dogan has signed, having spent much of last season with Athlone Town, and the FAI Cup holders have allowed young defender Andrew Quinn join Bray Wanderers on loan.

"I am delighted to sign with Dundalk and help the club build upon the success it has enjoyed in recent years," Dogan told the club's website.

"I was able to gain valuable League of Ireland experience last year with Athlone Town and I'm excited to continue my development with the excellent coaching staff here."

Meanwhile, Derry City hope to make a loan deal for Dundalk man Will Patching permanent if the midfielder impresses at the Brandywell.

Patching found opportunities at Dundalk restricted last season and Derry boss Declan Devine has managed to secure his services until the summer, with the option of a longer-term deal.

"We’ve been looking to add creativity to our midfield over the winter and Will brings that in spades. He is a young lad with so much to

offer and I’m delighted to bring him to Derry City," Devine said.

"Will is here on loan from Dundalk until July with the option to become a permanent signing after that."

