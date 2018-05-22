Watch: Zlatan Ibrahimovic sent off for slapping opponent in the face following VAR review

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was shown a straight red card as his LA Galaxy side overcame MLS rivals Montreal Impact on Monday evening.

The former Manchester United striker was sent off after a video review showed Ibrahimovic strike Montreal Impact's Michael Petrasso in the face.

Ibrahimovic, 36, struck Petrasso after the former QPR winger trod on his standing foot during the first half at the Saputo Stadium, causing both players to fall to the ground. After consulting VAR, Jorge Gonzalez, referee Ismail Elfath showed Petrasso a yellow card before giving Ibrahimovic his marching orders.

10-man LA Galaxy recovered from the loss of their star striker to record a one-goal win over Montreal Impact thanks to Ola Camara's 75th-minute goal. LA Galaxy head coach Sigi Schmid claimed his side should have been awarded a penalty after Petrasso appeared to step on Ibrahimovic's toe.

“His big toe got stepped on pretty good,” said Schmid said. “I’m a little confused whether, if he got stepped on, then he hit the guy, so it seems to me in the order of fouls the stepping occurred first so I don’t know why it’s not a penalty.

"And if they're saying that the step was accidental, then why did they give him a yellow card? So it makes no sense." Camara, who scored for the fourth successive game in the MLS, congratulated his teammates for re-grouping after being reduced to 10 men just before half-time.

“We said clean sheet and we said we’re probably going to get one or two chances on set pieces and then maybe we’ll get one or two in the game,” said Kamara.

“We were going for the counterattacks, shutting them down, and we were able to do both.”

