Watch: 'You are s**t at football' - Cardiff City skipper lets rip at Ireland's Richard Keogh in bizarre social media rant

Morrison also speaks scathingly about Keogh’s Irish colleague Alex Pearce and another Derby defender Jason Shackell. The promotion rivals are due to meet later this month.

“Alright Richard, Richie. Just want to say you are a mug,” he said.

“You run and say ‘Give me the ball, give me the ball, I really want the ball’ – then you just dribble as fast as you can for 10 yards and then just cut inside to the other centre-half because you are s**t at football. Alex Pearce is so far up your a**e it is an embarrassment.”