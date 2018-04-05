Sport Soccer

Thursday 5 April 2018

Watch: 'You are s**t at football' - Cardiff City skipper lets rip at Ireland's Richard Keogh in bizarre social media rant

Republic of Ireland defender Richard Keogh
Republic of Ireland defender Richard Keogh
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Cardiff City captain Sean Morrison has been filmed letting rip at Ireland’s Richard Keogh in a bizarre rant where he calls the Derby defender ‘s**t at football’.

Morrison also speaks scathingly about Keogh’s Irish colleague Alex Pearce and another Derby defender Jason Shackell. The promotion rivals are due to meet later this month.

“Alright Richard, Richie. Just want to say you are a mug,” he said.

“You run and say ‘Give me the ball, give me the ball, I really want the ball’ – then you just dribble as fast as you can for 10 yards and then just cut inside to the other centre-half because you are s**t at football. Alex Pearce is so far up your a**e it is an embarrassment.”

Watch below:

Online Editors

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport