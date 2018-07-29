WATCH: Xherdan Shaqiri scores a stunning goal as Liverpool thump Man Utd to leave Jose Mourinho fuming

Xherdan Shaqiri scored a sensational debut goal for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's side piled on the pre-season misery for Manchester United in front of a crowd in excess of 100,000 in Michigan.

Xherdan Shaqiri scored a sensational debut goal for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's side piled on the pre-season misery for Manchester United in front of a crowd in excess of 100,000 in Michigan.

Red boss Klopp and United manager Jose Mourinho have clashed in recent days over spending, and it was Klopp's Reds who came out on top in Michigan with goals from Sadio Mane, Daniel Sturridge, Sheyi Ojo and Shaqiri on debut.

Andreas Pereira scored a free-kick for United but could not stop Liverpool making it two wins from three in the tournament and completing a Manchester double after their 2-1 win over Premier League champions City on Thursday.

Shaqiri offered up these comments on a goal that was the ideal start to his Liverpool career: "It's a beautiful goal and it’s amazing to play with this great team. I’m really happy," he said.

drealgyzz: Shaqiri Bicycle kick goal ⚽️ ESPN International Champions Cup Soccer: Manchester United vs. Liverpool https://t.co/3EzkHc3QrG pic.twitter.com/yatb3OO63o — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) July 28, 2018

"I think I’m used to doing it! I love bicycle kicks, the ball was perfect, I tried and it was a very beautiful goal.

"I want to help this team go forward and today was a good friendly for us. I’m really glad and happy to score in front of so many fans."

Klopp was keen to play down the importance of a game that features a host of second string players with the start of the Premier League now less than three weeks away.

"Don't make this too big," he said of the result. "We played well, but we cannot look too much into the result. This was a good work out for us."

Liverpool's joy was contrasted by United misery, with Mourinho going out of his way to downplay the significance of the result as he piles the pressure on United chiefs to give him the new signings new craves.

"We started the game with a lot of players who will not be in our squad on August 9," said Mourinho, who also criticised the quality of refereeing in the game. "This is not my squad, not even half, not even 30% of my squad. So don't look to this.

"The American fans deserve more. They deserve a good United, a good Liverpool, a good Real Madrid. After the World Cup, no respect for the players. I feel sorry for them, the way they try to promote soccer in this country. We cannot give people the real quality."

Mourinho was also asked to comment on what appeared to be the frustrated body language of his lead striker Alexis Sanchez.

"Look, do you want him to be very happy with the players he has around him," he asked. "We are here just to survive and to have some not very ugly results. Alexis is the only striker we have. And the poor man is there trying his best."

They were comments that will not be well received by the United players getting a chance to play for the club, with Mourinho's miserable mood in recent days not likely to be improved by this thumping defeat.

Online Editors